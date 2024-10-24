Thursday, October 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Summit Two office building is one of the anchors of the 83-acre Perimeter Summit mixed-use development in Brookhaven, Ga.
GeorgiaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

AIG to Open 180,000 SF Office at Perimeter Summit Mixed-Use Campus in Brookhaven, Georgia

by John Nelson

BROOKHAVEN, GA. — Insurance giant AIG plans to establish a new regional office at Perimeter Summit, an 83-acre mixed-use development in Brookhaven, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. The firm will occupy 180,000 square feet of office space across seven floors at Summit Two.

The new space will consolidate AIG’s existing offices in Atlanta’s Buckhead and North Fulton submarkets and will triple its current office footprint, according to the office of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The firm plans to house 1,200 employees at the new office and create at least 600 new positions over the next five years.

Brooke Dewey, Adam Viente and Alexis Vondersaar of JLL handle leasing efforts for Perimeter Summit on behalf of the developer and landlord, Spear Street Capital. Josh Hirsh, Gregg Metcalf and Patrick Baughman of JLL represented AIG in the lease deal.

In addition to the Summit Two office building, Perimeter Summit features a Hyatt Regency hotel and an upcoming 350-unit apartment development by High Street Residential dubbed Residences at Perimeter Summit. Summit Two is a 414,000-square-foot, 18-story office tower that features a coffee shop, large lobby, covered parking, outdoor dining areas, fitness center, market and a café.

You may also like

Link Logistics to Undertake 123,000 SF Industrial Redevelopment...

Swire Properties Announces 11 New Tenants at Brickell...

Easton Group Acquires JCPenney-Leased Department Store at Miami...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 106-Unit Active Adult Community...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Restaurant...

Hyper Kidz Signs 26,941 SF Retail Lease at...

Lee & Associates: Absorption Is Positive Across All...

Pinnacle Real Estate Directs $2.1M Sale of Office...

Newmark Arranges $533M Refinancing for Sun Belt Multifamily...