AIG to Open 180,000 SF Office at Perimeter Summit Mixed-Use Campus in Brookhaven, Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, GA. — Insurance giant AIG plans to establish a new regional office at Perimeter Summit, an 83-acre mixed-use development in Brookhaven, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. The firm will occupy 180,000 square feet of office space across seven floors at Summit Two.

The new space will consolidate AIG’s existing offices in Atlanta’s Buckhead and North Fulton submarkets and will triple its current office footprint, according to the office of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The firm plans to house 1,200 employees at the new office and create at least 600 new positions over the next five years.

Brooke Dewey, Adam Viente and Alexis Vondersaar of JLL handle leasing efforts for Perimeter Summit on behalf of the developer and landlord, Spear Street Capital. Josh Hirsh, Gregg Metcalf and Patrick Baughman of JLL represented AIG in the lease deal.

In addition to the Summit Two office building, Perimeter Summit features a Hyatt Regency hotel and an upcoming 350-unit apartment development by High Street Residential dubbed Residences at Perimeter Summit. Summit Two is a 414,000-square-foot, 18-story office tower that features a coffee shop, large lobby, covered parking, outdoor dining areas, fitness center, market and a café.