Aimbridge Hospitality Extends 248,861 SF Office Lease in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Aimbridge Hospitality has extended its 248,861-square-foot office lease in Plano. The third-party hotel management firm will remain the sole occupant of HQ53, a four-story building that was developed by locally based firm Cawley Partners, for the next five years. Drawbridge Realty is the current owner of HQ53, having purchased the property from Cawley Partners in mid-2022. No third-party brokers were involved in the lease negotiations. Aimbridge first committed to being the anchor tenant at HQ53 in March 2019 via a 75,000-square-foot lease that was subsequently expanded upon.

