AIPSO Signs 17,772 SF Office Lease in Mayfield Heights, Ohio
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO — AIPSO, a Rhode Island-based insurance services organization, has signed a 17,772-square-foot office lease at 5875 Landerbrook Drive in Mayfield Heights, an eastern suburb of Cleveland. Completed in 1991, the three-story office building spans 114,403 square feet. Andrew Coleman and Alex Johanson of CBRE represented the landlord, ORG Portfolio Management. Darin Manning of Savills represented the tenant.
