Airbnb Increases Expected IPO Valuation to $35B

SAN FRANCISCO — On Tuesday, Dec. 1, San Francisco-based Airbnb filed an updated S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO) filing on Dec. 9.

The home-rental platform, along with some shareholders, plans to offer 51.9 million shares at $44 to $50 in its IPO, creating a valuation of up to $35 billion, an $4 billion increase from its private valuation of $31 billion.

The 13-year-old company has experienced growth since its founding with gross booking value (GBV) topping $38 billion in 2019, representing a 29 percent growth from $29.4 billion in 2018.

However, during the first nine months of 2020, Airbnb was impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic with GBV falling to $18 billion, down 39 percent year over year, and $2.5 billion in revenue, down 32 percent year over year.

Through the combination of consolidating its workforce and a surge in rentals, the company has begun to see a 1 percent uptick in bookings between second- and third-quarter 2020, resulting $1.3 billion in third-quarter revenue, down 18 percent from the same period in 2019.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group, Allen & Co., Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc and Citigroup are listed as underwriters for the company’s offering. Airbnb plans to trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol ABNB.