Airbnb to Open New Offices in West Midtown Atlanta

Interlock

Dubbed Atlanta Tech Hub, the new office will be situated within Encore, a 50,000-square-foot space inside SJC Ventures’ Interlock project.

ATLANTA — Airbnb, a San Francisco-based lodging company, plans to open a new technical hub in the West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta. Dubbed Atlanta Tech Hub, the new office will be situated within Encore, a 50,000-square-foot space inside SJC Ventures’ Interlock mixed-use project at the corner of 14th Street and Howell Mill Road. Situated about three miles from Georgia State University and one mile from Georgia Tech, Airbnb’s office space is scheduled to open later this year.

Encore is a creative loft and mixed-use office space that is dedicated to technology startup growth and expansion. Airbnb’s initial office will be 5,000 square feet with eventual plans to move to a bigger space later on. Georgia Advanced Technology Ventures, an affiliate of the Georgia Tech, is managing Airbnb’s new offices.

In the beginning of 2021, Airbnb first announced it was opening a new hub in Atlanta but did not disclose what part of the city. The lodging company says it hopes to add new high-skilled technical and non-technical jobs at the tech hub.

According to research by Oxford Economics, in 2019, Airbnb guest spending in Atlanta supported 3,400 jobs, including 1,200 jobs in the restaurant business. The company also says it has over 20 employees in the Atlanta area, and has been actively recruiting since May 2021 for jobs in its new office.

