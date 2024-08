NEWARK, DEL. — Airjoule, which provides atmospheric water harvesting services, has signed a 30,000-square-foot industrial lease in Newark, Del. The space can support both manufacturing and office operations, and Airjoule is also leasing 500 square feet at The Innovation Space in Wilmington’s DuPont Experimental Station for research and development activities. The company expects to invest about $15 million in its Newark operation and hire about 60 people over the next several years.