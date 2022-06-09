Airlite Plastics, Marianna Industries Lease Former Gordmans Distribution Center in Omaha

The property was left vacant and underwent a major renovation.

OMAHA, NEB. — Airlite Plastics Co. Inc. and Marianna Industries Inc. have leased the former Gordmans distribution center located at 9202 F St. in Omaha. Kevin Stratman, Clint Seemann and Ryan Zabrowski of Investors Realty represented the landlord, an entity doing business as G&I IX Specialty Ret LLC. The property was left vacant by Gordmans after its parent company, Stage Stores, filed for bankruptcy. The center underwent a substantial renovation led by Investors Realty’s project management team.

Paul LaFave of CBRE represented Marianna, which leased 81,090 square feet. Airlite leased 186,405 square feet and did not have a representative. Omaha-based Airlite sells plastic containers and reusable products. Omaha-based Marianna is a hair care formulator and manufacturer.