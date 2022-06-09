REBusinessOnline

Airlite Plastics, Marianna Industries Lease Former Gordmans Distribution Center in Omaha

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Nebraska

The property was left vacant and underwent a major renovation.

OMAHA, NEB. — Airlite Plastics Co. Inc. and Marianna Industries Inc. have leased the former Gordmans distribution center located at 9202 F St. in Omaha. Kevin Stratman, Clint Seemann and Ryan Zabrowski of Investors Realty represented the landlord, an entity doing business as G&I IX Specialty Ret LLC. The property was left vacant by Gordmans after its parent company, Stage Stores, filed for bankruptcy. The center underwent a substantial renovation led by Investors Realty’s project management team.

Paul LaFave of CBRE represented Marianna, which leased 81,090 square feet. Airlite leased 186,405 square feet and did not have a representative. Omaha-based Airlite sells plastic containers and reusable products. Omaha-based Marianna is a hair care formulator and manufacturer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  