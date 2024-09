IRVING, TEXAS — Airport Lighting Systems Inc. has signed a 12,887-square-foot industrial lease near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Irving. The company is relocating from nearby Southlake to Las Colinas Distribution Center 5, an 80,900-square-foot building that was originally constructed in 1981. Trey Goodspeed of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord.