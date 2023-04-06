Thursday, April 6, 2023
Airshare to Move Headquarters to Aspiria Campus in Overland Park, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Airshare, a private jet operator, has unveiled plans to move its headquarters from Lenexa to the Aspiria campus in Overland Park. Airshare expects to take occupancy of its new space this summer. The company is more than doubling its square footage and anticipates a 50 percent increase in staff. Occidental Management owns Aspiria, which is the redevelopment of the former Sprint campus. Ryan Schneider of JLL represented Airshare, while Hunter Johnson represented ownership on an internal basis.

