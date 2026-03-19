Thursday, March 19, 2026
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IndustrialLeasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Airspan Networks Signs 12,363 SF Lease Expansion at Flex Development in Plano, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Airspan Networks has signed a 12,363-square-foot lease expansion in Plano. The global provider of 5G access and transport solutions is consolidating its Florida and California operations to R&D at Legacy, a 374,275-square-foot flex development, where Airspan now occupies roughly 26,000 square feet. Josh Walpole of Walpole Realty Group represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Chase Lopez, James Mantzuranis and Sam Bass of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, BH Properties.

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