AIT Worldwide Logistics Signs 56,808 SF Lease for Global Headquarters in Itasca, Illinois

Two Pierce Place is a 25-story office building totaling 490,000 square feet. (Image courtesy of Newmark)

ITASCA, ILL. — AIT Worldwide Logistics has signed a 56,808-square-foot office lease at Two Pierce Place in Itasca. The office will serve as the global headquarters for the transportation management provider, which maintains more than 100 locations worldwide, including regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. Rob Lundin and John Norris of Newmark represented the landlord, Sovereign Partners LLC. Eric Kunkel, Steve Spinell and Darren Eades of JLL represented the tenant. Two Pierce Place rises 25 stories and totals 490,000 square feet. The property features a newly completed amenity center, including a tenant lounge, outdoor patio, putting green, bocce court, fitness center, full-service deli and conference facility.