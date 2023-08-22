AJ Capital Partners Nears Completion of Adaptive Reuse Project in Waco

WACO, TEXAS — AJ Capital Partners is nearing completion of Hotel 1928, an adaptive reuse project located at 701 Washington St. in Waco. The project reimagines the historic Grand Karem Shrine Building as a 33-room hotel with multiple onsite food-and-beverage options, as well as a rooftop terrace and 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The grand opening is set for Nov. 1. The hotel features “an inspired hospitality experience designed and developed by” Waco residents and TV personalities Chip and Joanna Gaines.