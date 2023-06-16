AJ Capital Signs Five New Tenants to Nashville Warehouse Co. Project

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners (AJ Capital) has signed five new tenants to Nashville Warehouse Co., a mixed-use campus located at the corner of 4th Avenue South and Chestnut Street in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood of Nashville. Eatery HERO will lease space beginning this August, and work-focused members club The Malin will open a 16,000-square-foot coworking space beginning this fall. Additionally, contractor Hensel Phelps, talent agency Trend Management and law firm Maynard Nexsen have signed office leases at the mass-timber property.

Beginning in July, Hensel Phelps and Maynard Nexsen will occupy 11,220 square feet and 7,600 square feet, respectively. Trend Management will lease 6,800 square feet beginning in December. These leases bring the property—which features 200,000 square feet of office space, public pedestrian spaces, an acre of green space, onsite parking and a fitness center — to 91 percent occupancy.