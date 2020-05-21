AJP Ventures, Mas Group to Develop 37,000 SF Medical Office Building in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Healthcare, Office, Southeast

MedSquare Place is situated at 9101 SW 24th St., 11 miles west of downtown Miami and five miles north of Baptist Hospital of Miami.

MIAMI — A joint venture between AJP Ventures and Mas Group will develop MedSquare Place, a planned 37,000-square-foot medical office building in Miami’s Westchester neighborhood. The developers plan to break ground this summer at the property, which is situated at 9101 SW 24th St., 11 miles west of downtown Miami and five miles north of Baptist Hospital of Miami. WellMed Medical Management, a healthcare delivery company, has signed a 19,000-square-foot lease to anchor the property. The site was formerly an AT&T corporate office, the demolition of which will begin this month. The property will feature valet and reserved parking, a covered patient drop-off area at the main lobby, floor-to-ceiling hurricane impact windows and a safety back-up generator.