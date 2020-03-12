AKA Partners Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Metro Memphis for $8.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arkansas, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast

WEST MEMPHIS, ARK. — AKA Partners LLC has acquired Storage Depot, a climate-controlled self-storage facility in West Memphis, for $8.9 million. The Murray, Utah-based buyer plans to expand the property on the adjacent three acres. Storage Depot is situated at 701 Ark. Highway 77, nine miles west of downtown Memphis. AKA Partners has hired Argus Management to manage the property. Barclays provided acquisition financing. The seller was West Memphis-based DSB, a partnership between David Reagler, Scott Ferguson and LaRand Thomas. Larry Goldman of RE/Max represented the seller in the transaction.