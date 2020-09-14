Akara Partners to Open 320-Unit Kenect Phoenix Apartment Community this Fall

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

Slated to open this fall, Kenect Phoenix features a rooftop pool, fitness center with studio fitness classes and exclusive programming and events for residents through Kenect Exclusive Experiences.

PHOENIX — Chicago-based Akara Partners is bringing Kenect, its hospitality-oriented apartment platform and social membership club, to downtown Phoenix. Located at 355 N. Central Ave., Kenect Phoenix has begun pre-leasing units at its leasing office at 130 N. Central Ave.

Kenect will offer 320 furnished and unfurnished units, including junior studios, one-bedroom, one-bedroom flex and three-bedroom/three-bath floor plans. The community will also offer 24-hour amenities, including concierge services, studio fitness classes, social programming, virtual events, 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 7,000 square feet of co-working space and a rooftop pool.

Kenect Phoenix will also offer residents Kenect Exclusive Experiences (KEE) with exclusive access to Kenect-branded events and fitness classes. Residents receive priority reservations for events, such as private concerts in the KEE Studios, demos with local mixologists and chefs, in-house artist classes and pet-friendly happy hours, as well as pop-up coworking and networking events.

The property is located near Central Station on the area’s light rail, Arizona State University’s downtown campus, Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Arizona State University Law School and Medical School.