Pelham Hall Apartments in Boston totals 148 units. The property was originally built in 1926.
Aker Acquires Boston Apartment Building for $70M

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — New York-based investment firm Aker has acquired Pelham Hall Apartments, a 148-unit midrise building in Boston’s Brookline area, for $70 million. The building was originally constructed in 1926 and includes 14,601 square feet of retail space. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities and a rideshare lounge. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. John Kelly of CBRE arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

