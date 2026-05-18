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The fashion retailer occupies space at 150 E. Crossroads Parkway in Bolingbrook.
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

AKIRA Signs 202,105 SF Industrial Lease Extension in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — Chicago-based fashion retailer AKIRA has signed a long-term lease extension for 202,105 square feet of warehouse space at 150 E. Crossroads Parkway, Unit A, in Bolingbrook. Dan Leahy and Dan O’Neill of NAI Hiffman represented the tenant. Since its founding in 2002, AKIRA has grown from a single boutique into 40 stores across multiple states along with an e-commerce platform. In late 2024, NAI Hiffman was engaged to conduct a comprehensive market assessment of industrial warehouse opportunities throughout the Midwest ahead of AKIRA’s lease expiration. The evaluation process included market surveys, ownership outreach, financial modeling and operational logistics analysis. Prologis owns the property.

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