EL PASO, TEXAS — Akorbi, a provider of language services and workplace solutions like staffing, payroll and compliance, has signed a 10,573-square-foot office lease in El Paso. Jeff Pappas of Newmark represented Akorbi, which now operates 10 facilities including its Plan headquarters, in the lease negotiations. Will Brown and Michael McBroom of Sonny Brown Associates represented the undisclosed landlord.