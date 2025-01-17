Akridge, National Development Welcome First Residents to 384-Unit Byron Apartment Community in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Akridge and National Real Estate Development have begun welcoming residents to The Byron, a 384-unit apartment community in southwest Washington, D.C. The Byron is Phase I of The Stacks, a six-acre mixed-use campus.

Upon completion, The Stacks will include 2 million square feet of space, including a hotel, offices, apartments, shops and restaurants. The development team for The Stacks includes Akridge, National Development, Bridge Investment Group, Blue Coastal Capital and institutional funds managed by National Real Estate Advisors.

Amenities at The Byron include a 10,000-square-foot Flex gym that features a sauna, recovery room and outdoor workout space, a multi-sport simulator, two rooftop pools, pet spa, serenity garden, TV lounge with an adjoined terrace, chef’s catering kitchen and gathering spaces. Additional conveniences include Capital Bikeshare and bike maintenance stations and an onsite resident market that is scheduled to open this summer, as well as The Passage, a pedestrian-only cobblestone street.

According to Apartments.com, the 14-story building offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 432 to 1,565 square feet. Monthly rents start at approximately $2,230.