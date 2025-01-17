Friday, January 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentDistrict of ColumbiaMultifamilySoutheast

Akridge, National Development Welcome First Residents to 384-Unit Byron Apartment Community in DC

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Akridge and National Real Estate Development have begun welcoming residents to The Byron, a 384-unit apartment community in southwest Washington, D.C. The Byron is Phase I of The Stacks, a six-acre mixed-use campus.

Upon completion, The Stacks will include 2 million square feet of space, including a hotel, offices, apartments, shops and restaurants. The development team for The Stacks includes Akridge, National Development, Bridge Investment Group, Blue Coastal Capital and institutional funds managed by National Real Estate Advisors.

Amenities at The Byron include a 10,000-square-foot Flex gym that features a sauna, recovery room and outdoor workout space, a multi-sport simulator, two rooftop pools, pet spa, serenity garden, TV lounge with an adjoined terrace, chef’s catering kitchen and gathering spaces. Additional conveniences include Capital Bikeshare and bike maintenance stations and an onsite resident market that is scheduled to open this summer, as well as The Passage, a pedestrian-only cobblestone street.

According to Apartments.com, the 14-story building offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 432 to 1,565 square feet. Monthly rents start at approximately $2,230.

You may also like

Creation to Develop 600,000 SF Industrial Project in...

ShainRealty Capital Buys Dallas Apartment Complex for $39.5M

ZOM Living Completes 491-Unit National Landing Multifamily Complex...

JLL Brokers Sale of 589,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Patterson Secures Acquisition Financing for 181,100 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.7M Sale of Retail...

Domain Cos. Receives $218.6M in Financing for Bronx...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $94.5M Sale of Manhattan...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 240-Unit Residences at Crosspoint...