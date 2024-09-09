Alaka’i Development Receives Construction Financing for $135M Dual-Branded Hotel Project in Oahu

OAHU, HAWAII — Alaka’i Development has received construction financing for a $135 million dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotel at Ewa Beach in Oahu. Bruce Francis, Bob Ybarra, Shaun Moothart, Doug Birrell, Nick Santangelo, Amber Coleman and Jim Korinek of CBRE’s Capital Market’s Debt and Structured Finance team secured the financing and joint venture equity for the Hawaii-based developer.

Situated on 3.4 acres at 91-3456 Nana Hope St., the 240-key property will feature 108 Hyatt Place guest rooms and 132 Hyatt House extended-stay rooms, 19 of which include balconies and 86 kitchenettes. The five-story building will offer an outdoor swimming pool and spa, 3,009 square feet of meeting space, a dining room, business center and fitness center.