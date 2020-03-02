REBusinessOnline

Alaka’i Development Selects Moss Construction for $82M Multifamily Project in West Oahu

Posted on by in Development, Hawaii, Multifamily, Western

The Element will feature 318 units, including affordable housing options, in West Oahu.

EWA, HAWAII — Alaka’i Development, a Hawaii-based developer, has awarded Moss Construction an $82 million contract for The Element, a multifamily community located in Ewa in West Oahu.

Designed by KTGY Architects, the 325,000-square-foot project will include 13 three-story residential buildings, offering a total of 318 units. Amenities will include a clubhouse with leasing and maintenance offices, a swimming pool and two-story fitness center. The Element will also have affordable housing options and easy access to the new Honolulu Authority Rapid Transportation (HART) station at the University of Hawaii West Oahu, which will allow residents to commute via rail to downtown Honolulu.

The project is scheduled to begin leading in fall 2010 with completion in 2021.

The Element is one of the first two rental apartment projects planned for D.R. Horton’s 11,750-home master-planned community called Ho’opili, which is located on 1,550 acres in Ewa.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult