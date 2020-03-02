Alaka’i Development Selects Moss Construction for $82M Multifamily Project in West Oahu

Posted on by in Development, Hawaii, Multifamily, Western

The Element will feature 318 units, including affordable housing options, in West Oahu.

EWA, HAWAII — Alaka’i Development, a Hawaii-based developer, has awarded Moss Construction an $82 million contract for The Element, a multifamily community located in Ewa in West Oahu.

Designed by KTGY Architects, the 325,000-square-foot project will include 13 three-story residential buildings, offering a total of 318 units. Amenities will include a clubhouse with leasing and maintenance offices, a swimming pool and two-story fitness center. The Element will also have affordable housing options and easy access to the new Honolulu Authority Rapid Transportation (HART) station at the University of Hawaii West Oahu, which will allow residents to commute via rail to downtown Honolulu.

The project is scheduled to begin leading in fall 2010 with completion in 2021.

The Element is one of the first two rental apartment projects planned for D.R. Horton’s 11,750-home master-planned community called Ho’opili, which is located on 1,550 acres in Ewa.