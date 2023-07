MAYNARD, MASS. — Alaka’i Technologies, a locally based provider of air mobility systems, has signed an 18,473-square-foot office lease in Maynard, a western suburb of Boston. Trevor Holmes and Garrett Quinn of SVN | Parsons Commercial Group | Boston represented the tenant, which is taking space at the 1.1 million-square-foot Mill & Main complex, in the lease negotiations. James Tambone of Lincoln Property Co. represented the landlord, an entity doing business as AS Clocktower LLC.