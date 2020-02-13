Alamo Drafthouse to Open 10-Screen Movie Theater in League City, Texas

Alamo Drafthouse's new theater in League City is scheduled to open in late 2020.

LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS — Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will open a 10-screen movie theater within the Victory Lakes shopping center in League City, a southeastern suburb of Houston, in late 2020. The theater will feature oversized recliners, made-from-scratch food and a standalone lobby with more than 40 local and regional craft beers. The new Alamo Drafthouse will be the company’s first venue in the Houston area since Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra opened in Katy in 2018.