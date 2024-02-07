Alamo Group, Covenant Real Estate Buy 120,169 SF Walla Walla Town Center Mall in Washington

WALLA WALLA, WASH. — Alamo Group and Covenant Real Estate Group have acquired Walla Walla Town Center, a shopping mall situated on 31 acres in Walla Walla. Terms of the transaction were not released.

At the time of sale, the 120,169-square-foot property was 93 percent occupied. Current tenants include Planet Fitness, Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, Marshall’s, PetSmart, Ulta Beauty, Hobby Lobby, Famous Footwear and Sportsman’s Warehouse. Formerly known as Blue Mountain Mall, the asset was redeveloped and reopened as Walla Walla Town Center in 2018.

According to Marcus & Millichap, Bed, Bath & Beyond declared bankruptcy and vacated the premises during escrow and negotiations are underway with Old Navy to backfill some of the center’s vacancies.

Christopher Edwards, Clayton Brown and Ruthanne Loar of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal.