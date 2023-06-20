AlarMax Distributors Signs 11,430 SF Industrial Lease in Farmers Branch, Texas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — AlarMax Distributors Inc., a provider of home security products, has signed an 11,430-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. The building at 11431 Ferrell Drive totals 33,140 square feet, and the space includes a 3,000-square-foot showroom. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Kyle Espie and Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant.