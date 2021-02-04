Alaska Cargo & Cold Storage to Develop 700,000 SF Climate-Controlled Warehouse at Anchorage International Airport

Posted on by in Alaska, Development, Industrial, Western

Alaska Cargo and Cold Storage plans to develop a 700,000-square-foot climate-controlled warehouse facility at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Alaska Cargo and Cold Storage (ACCS) and the State of Alaska have executed a 55-year ground lease agreement at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) for the development of a climate-controlled warehouse facility at the airport.

Located on Great Circle Route, the 700,000-square-foot facility will offer 32.5 million cubic feet of capacity, providing the airport, which is the world’s sixth-busiest cargo airport, with a critical piece of infrastructure. ANC is situated within 9.5 hours of 90 percent of key markets in Asia, Europe and North America.

In September 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the Alaska Energy Authority a $21 million BUILD grant to administer in support of the ACCS project.

The facility will be built in phases, with construction of the 190,0000-square-foot first phase slated to begin in the second half of this year. When fully complete, the facility will offer cold and warm storage, quick cargo, general warehousing options, logistics services and auxiliary space for tenant offices.

ACCS is a joint venture of industrialist Chad Brownstein and McKinley Capital Management, which is led by Rob Gillam.

David Norrie and Katrin Gist of CBRE, along with Paul Schilling of Schilling Commercial Real Estate, will market the project.