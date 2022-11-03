Albany Road Acquires 146,099 SF Epic One Office Building in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Epic One in Colorado Springs, Colo., offers 146,099 square feet of multi-tenant office space.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — An affiliate of Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners has purchased Epic One, a Class A office building in Colorado Springs. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Aaron Johnson and Jon Hendrickson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

Located at 10807 New Allegiance Drive, Epic One features 146,099 square feet of office space. Constructed in 2009, the multi-tenant office building features LEED Silver design; flexible, efficient floor plates; high-end finishes throughout; an on-site fitness facility; and a 5/1,000 parking ratio.