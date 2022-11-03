Albany Road Acquires 146,099 SF Epic One Office Building in Colorado Springs, Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — An affiliate of Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners has purchased Epic One, a Class A office building in Colorado Springs. Terms of the transaction were not released.
Aaron Johnson and Jon Hendrickson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.
Located at 10807 New Allegiance Drive, Epic One features 146,099 square feet of office space. Constructed in 2009, the multi-tenant office building features LEED Silver design; flexible, efficient floor plates; high-end finishes throughout; an on-site fitness facility; and a 5/1,000 parking ratio.
