Albany Road Acquires 146,099 SF Epic One Office Building in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Epic One in Colorado Springs, Colo., offers 146,099 square feet of multi-tenant office space.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — An affiliate of Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners has purchased Epic One, a Class A office building in Colorado Springs. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Aaron Johnson and Jon Hendrickson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

Located at 10807 New Allegiance Drive, Epic One features 146,099 square feet of office space. Constructed in 2009, the multi-tenant office building features LEED Silver design; flexible, efficient floor plates; high-end finishes throughout; an on-site fitness facility; and a 5/1,000 parking ratio.

