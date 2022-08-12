REBusinessOnline

Albany Road Acquires Two Office Buildings in Orlando Totaling 147,000 SF

Located on 15 acres within Central Florida Research Park in Orlando, Challenger South I and II were 93 percent leased at the time of sale to eight tenants.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Albany Road Real Estate Partners has purchased Challenger South I and II, a two-building office portfolio in Orlando totaling 147,000 square feet. Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings LLC sold the buildings for an undisclosed price. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Beach Bank for Boston-based Albany Road. Located on 15 acres within Central Florida Research Park, Challenger South I and II were 93 percent leased at the time of sale to eight tenants, including Vectrus, Microsemi Storage Solutions and Rockwell Collins. The buildings provide a real estate ratio of 80 percent offices and 20 percent high-bay warehouse space.

