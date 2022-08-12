Albany Road Acquires Two Office Buildings in Orlando Totaling 147,000 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Office, Southeast

Located on 15 acres within Central Florida Research Park in Orlando, Challenger South I and II were 93 percent leased at the time of sale to eight tenants.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Albany Road Real Estate Partners has purchased Challenger South I and II, a two-building office portfolio in Orlando totaling 147,000 square feet. Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings LLC sold the buildings for an undisclosed price. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Beach Bank for Boston-based Albany Road. Located on 15 acres within Central Florida Research Park, Challenger South I and II were 93 percent leased at the time of sale to eight tenants, including Vectrus, Microsemi Storage Solutions and Rockwell Collins. The buildings provide a real estate ratio of 80 percent offices and 20 percent high-bay warehouse space.