REBusinessOnline

Albany Road Buys Breck Exchange Office Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Office, Southeast

DULUTH, GA. — Albany Road Real Estate Partners has bought Breck Exchange, a 12-building flex office portfolio in Duluth, about 27.5 miles from downtown Atlanta. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group secured an undisclosed amount of debt financing. Atlanta-based Ameris Bank provided an undisclosed amount of financing.

Bain Capital and RealOp sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Breck Exchange includes over 558,000 square feet of space. At the time of sale, the property was 88 percent occupied with over 50 tenants. Located on 71 acres, the property is situated near Interstate 85, Highway 316 and Breckenridge Boulevard.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  