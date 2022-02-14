Albany Road Buys Breck Exchange Office Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

DULUTH, GA. — Albany Road Real Estate Partners has bought Breck Exchange, a 12-building flex office portfolio in Duluth, about 27.5 miles from downtown Atlanta. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group secured an undisclosed amount of debt financing. Atlanta-based Ameris Bank provided an undisclosed amount of financing.

Bain Capital and RealOp sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Breck Exchange includes over 558,000 square feet of space. At the time of sale, the property was 88 percent occupied with over 50 tenants. Located on 71 acres, the property is situated near Interstate 85, Highway 316 and Breckenridge Boulevard.