Alberici to Build Two Solar Energy Projects in Central Illinois

ILLINOIS — Alberici will build two utility-scale solar energy projects for Adapture Renewable Inc. (ARI) in central Illinois. The developments will be comprised of more than 232,000 solar panels each. Alberici is scheduled to break ground later this year, with commercial operation expected in early 2026. ARI anticipates that the projects will create more than 300 jobs during construction and over $250 million in economic impact to the local communities.

Although the developments would include enough capacity to power more than 34,250 homes, the electricity generated by the solar plants will be procured by a social technology company through an Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreement. Coordination of the projects will be managed and executed by Alberici in conjunction with resources from its enterprise affiliate Flintco Renewable Energy.