Monday, July 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
albion-music-row
Albion Music Row in Nashville offers 458 apartments.
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Albion Delivers 458-Unit Residential Community in Midtown Nashville

by Abby Cox

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Albion Residential has delivered Albion Music Row, a 458-unit multifamily community located in Midtown Nashville. The 29-story apartment complex, which was developed on the former Beaman auto dealership property, is now fully open.

Vertical construction on the project began in December 2024, while move-ins started this past spring. Albion Music Row was originally expected to be delivered this fall.

Albion Music Row offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 357 to 1,815 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,679. Amenities include a swimming pool, indoor/outdoor fitness center, laundry facilities, podcasting studio, clubhouse, a rooftop terrace and coworking and social spaces. The community also features 4,000 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space and availability for a permanent vendor on the outdoor plaza.

The project team included Clark Construction, Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, Barge Cauthen & Associates, Hodgson Douglas and I.C. Thomasson.   

Albion Music Row is Albion Residential’s second large-scale, ground-up project in Nashville’s urban core, following the opening of Albion in the Gulch in spring 2023. According to Albion, the firm is considering a 2027 start date for a second Albion Music Row tower.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $40.9M Acquisition Loan for Irving Apartment...

Wellpointe to Develop $2B Affordable Seniors Housing Campus...

CoStar Opens $460M Expanded Office Campus in Downtown...

JLL Secures $176.6M Construction Loan for Student Housing...

Centurion Foundation Acquires Northlake Mall in Metro Atlanta...

WinnCos. Begins $33M Renovation of Affordable Housing Property...

Zilber to Develop 252,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility...

Harrison Street Provides Loan for Refinancing of 547-Bed...

MG Properties Acquires 188-Unit Apartment Complex in Portland