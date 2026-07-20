Albion Delivers 458-Unit Residential Community in Midtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Albion Residential has delivered Albion Music Row, a 458-unit multifamily community located in Midtown Nashville. The 29-story apartment complex, which was developed on the former Beaman auto dealership property, is now fully open.

Vertical construction on the project began in December 2024, while move-ins started this past spring. Albion Music Row was originally expected to be delivered this fall.

Albion Music Row offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 357 to 1,815 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,679. Amenities include a swimming pool, indoor/outdoor fitness center, laundry facilities, podcasting studio, clubhouse, a rooftop terrace and coworking and social spaces. The community also features 4,000 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space and availability for a permanent vendor on the outdoor plaza.

The project team included Clark Construction, Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, Barge Cauthen & Associates, Hodgson Douglas and I.C. Thomasson.

Albion Music Row is Albion Residential’s second large-scale, ground-up project in Nashville’s urban core, following the opening of Albion in the Gulch in spring 2023. According to Albion, the firm is considering a 2027 start date for a second Albion Music Row tower.