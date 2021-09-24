Albion Residential Purchases 719-Unit Apartment Community in Suburban Chicago, Plans $23M Revitalization

PALATINE, ILL. — Albion Residential has purchased Birchwood on Sterling, a 719-unit apartment community in Palatine, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Matt Schoenfeldt of JLL Capital Markets arranged a $94.2 million loan on behalf of Albion through Voya Investment Management.

Albion plans to undertake a $23 million renovation project, completion of which is slated for early 2024. All units that have not been recently updated will be modernized. Additional plans call for an expanded and updated club room, a newly built fitness center, renovation of the pool and the addition of fire pits, bocce ball and dog runs. Birchwood on Sterling was originally built in the 1970s.