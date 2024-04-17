Albion Residential Secures Funding, Breaks Ground on 29-Story Apartment Tower in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Albion Residential has secured a construction loan for the first of two residential towers at Albion Music Row, the company’s previously announced multifamily development in Nashville. The Chicago-based developer and Clark Construction recently broke ground on the first tower, a 29-story high-rise comprising 458 units. Matthew Schoenfeldt, Mary Dooley and Brian Dawson led the JLL team that secured the undisclosed amount of financing for the first tower through Pacific Life Insurance Co.

The first high-rise will include micro, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as 4,000 square feet of ground-level restaurant/brewery space. Amenities will include indoor and outdoor fitness studios, a rooftop pool and library, coworking space and a music lounge with a recording studio and podcast room. Albion Residential expects to deliver the first units in fall 2026.

Upon completion, Albion Music Row will span two acres and comprise 850 apartments, as well as restaurants, shops and a public plaza on the ground level. The design-build team includes Chicago-based Hartshome Plunkard Architecture and several Nashville-based companies: Barge Cauthen & Associates (civil engineer), Hodgson Douglas (landscape architect), SDL (structural engineer) and I.C. Thomasson (MEP engineer).