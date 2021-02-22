Albion to Develop $140M Apartment Tower in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Albion Residential will develop Albion in the Gulch, a $140 million apartment tower at 645 Division St. in Nashville. Hartford Investment Management Co. provided a $87.2 million loan for the project. Albion in the Gulch will include 415 studios to three-bedroom units, as well as two-story townhomes within the tower.
The 20-story property will feature interactive events, as well as its own comedy club that will double as a karaoke venue. Community amenities will include a coffee shop, indoor dog run and spa, a poolside tiki bar, indoor/outdoor fitness facility, golf putting greens and simulation room and 10,000-square-foot sharable workspace. The property will be situated on a 1.3-acre site in Nashville’s Gulch district with 364 parking spaces.
Clark Construction is the general contractor, and Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is the architect. Barge Cauthen & Associates is in charge of planning and engineering, Hodgson Douglas is in charge of landscape architecture, Stanley D. Lindsey & Associates is the structural engineer and I.C. Thomasson Associates Inc. is the MEP engineer. Waller Lansden and Carter-Haston are providing management, legal, and leasing services. Chicago-based Cyclone Energy is handling LEED engineering as Albion is seeking LEED Silver certification for the project.
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.