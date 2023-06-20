ALCAT Broadway Begins Development of 182,000 SF Spec Industrial Building in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Developer ALCAT Broadway LLC has begun construction of The Broadway, a 182,000-square-foot speculative industrial building located at the intersection of Broadway Street and Industrial Boulevard in Minneapolis. The project will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 33 dock doors and up to 20 spaces for trailer storage. The development is situated within an Opportunity Zone. Todd Hanson, Jason Sell and Jordan Dick of Cushman & Wakefield will market the project for lease. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.