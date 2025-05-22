Thursday, May 22, 2025
288-E.-88th-St.-Manhattan
The new apartment building at 28 E. 88th St. in Manhattan will add 45 units to the local supply upon completion next year.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners Tops Out 45-Unit Apartment Building in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners has topped out a 45-unit apartment building at 288 E. 88th St. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Hill West Architects, the 24-story, 350-foot building will ultimately house 45 residences and offer amenities such as a fitness center, a multipurpose sports court, children’s playroom, media/gaming room, coworking space and a rooftop terrace. Leeding Builders Group is serving as the general contractor for the project, which is expected to open to residents next year.

