Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners Tops Out 45-Unit Apartment Building in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners has topped out a 45-unit apartment building at 288 E. 88th St. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Hill West Architects, the 24-story, 350-foot building will ultimately house 45 residences and offer amenities such as a fitness center, a multipurpose sports court, children’s playroom, media/gaming room, coworking space and a rooftop terrace. Leeding Builders Group is serving as the general contractor for the project, which is expected to open to residents next year.