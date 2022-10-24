Alchemy Properties South, New Valley Realty to Build Residential Tower in Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alchemy Properties South, in partnership with New Valley Realty, has purchased two properties located in Raleigh for a combined $16 million. The site of the properties, which include a vacant lot at 303 S. Dawson St. and an adjacent retail building at 217 W. Martin St., will be redeveloped as a luxury residential building to feature up to 40 stories and 450 rental and condominium units. Morris Adjmi Architects and JDavis Architects will design the new building. Maxim Capital Group provided financing for the transaction. No construction timeline was disclosed.