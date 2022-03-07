REBusinessOnline

Alchemy Ventures Acquires 1,000 Multifamily Units in Kansas City for $125M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Alchemy Ventures has acquired more than 1,000 multifamily units in Kansas City’s urban core for $125 million. The acquisition includes Pickwick Apartments as well as four individual sites at 200 Walnut St., 318 W. 7th St., 200 W. 5th St. and 930 Broadway Blvd. that will be branded as Unity Lofts in the Rivermarket and downtown neighborhoods. Alchemy plans to renovate the properties with technology-driven features and new finishes. Seller information was not provided. Formed in 2014, Alchemy invests in properties within Kansas City and New York City.

