Alchemy Ventures Buys Manhattan Multifamily Property for $11.2M

NEW YORK CITY — Alchemy Ventures has purchased a 36-unit multifamily property located at 310 W. 80th St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for $11.2 million. The six-story building was originally constructed in 1910 and houses an equal mix of studios and one-bedroom apartments. John Stewart and Dylan Torey of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed private investor, in the transaction and procured Alchemy Ventures as the buyer. ax Herzog and Marko Kazanjian of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged acquisition financing for the deal.