Friday, March 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Alchemy Ventures Buys Manhattan Multifamily Property for $11.2M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Alchemy Ventures has purchased a 36-unit multifamily property located at 310 W. 80th St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for $11.2 million. The six-story building was originally constructed in 1910 and houses an equal mix of studios and one-bedroom apartments. John Stewart and Dylan Torey of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed private investor, in the transaction and procured Alchemy Ventures as the buyer. ax Herzog and Marko Kazanjian of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

You may also like

NEPCG Negotiates Sale of 52-Unit Apartment Portfolio in...

Rosewood Realty Arranges $2.4M Sale of Brooklyn Multifamily...

MDC Realty Advisors Acquires 114,907 SF Industrial Facility...

Bascom Group Buys 96-Unit San Miguel Court Apartments...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 101,788 SF Industrial Building...

Phoenix Multifamily Remains Promising Amidst Challenges

Donohoe Development, Aimco Complete Final Phase of $300M...

Kennedy Wilson Provides $96M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential...

Legacy Partners Completes 361-Unit Ovation at Galatyn Park...