Alchemy Ventures, S & A Capital Buy Manhattan Apartment Building for $12.5M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based investment firm Alchemy Ventures and S & A Capital Group, which is a Hong Kong-based family office, has purchased a seven-unit apartment building in Manhattan for $12.5 million. The five-story building at 251 Church St. is located in the Tribeca neighborhood and consists of six four-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit, as well as two ground-floor restaurant spaces. Maurice Suede, Eric Roth and Brett Seigel of Newmark represented the partnership and the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

