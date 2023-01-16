Alcresta Therapeutics Signs 14,441 SF Life Sciences Lease in Waltham, Massachusetts

WALTHAM, MASS. — Alcresta Therapeutics, which develops enzyme-based treatments for rare diseases, has signed a 14,441-square-foot life sciences lease at 130 Turner Street, a 270,000-square-foot facility located in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. Matt Malatesta, Mike Frisoli, Tyler McGrail, Margaret Fee and Eric Jeremiah of Newmark represented the landlord, Jumbo Capital, in the lease negotiations. Ned Halloran and Connor Hayes of Hunneman represented the tenant