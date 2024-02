LOMBARD, ILL. — Aldi has opened a 22,951-square-foot store at Roosevelt Plaza, a shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Lombard. An affiliate of Next Realty LLC owns and manages the property. Aldi leased the space that was formerly home to X-Sport Fitness and joins tenants Hobby Lobby, Harbor Freight Tools, Fruitful Yield, Roadhouse 38 and Starbucks. The tenant build-out involved installing freezer and cooler spaces and removing the locker room facilities used by the previous tenant.