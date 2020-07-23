Aldi to Develop 564,000 SF Distribution Center in Loxley, Alabama

LOXLEY, ALA. — Aldi will develop a regional office and distribution center in Loxley. The facility will serve Aldi grocery stores in southern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana. Details of the building were not disclosed, but multiple media outlets report the property will span 564,000 square feet upon completion. Aldi operates 180 stores in Florida and Alabama. The German-based grocer plans to break ground on the distribution center in 2021. The exact location of the facility was not disclosed. but Loxley is located 22 miles east of Mobile and 40 miles west of Pensacola, Fla. Aldi plans to open 70 stores nationwide by the end of 2020.