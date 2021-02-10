Aldi to Open 100 New Grocery Stores in 2021 Coast-to-Coast

Posted on by in Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The grocer plans to grow its footprint in select markets in Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeast U.S.

BATAVIA, ILL. — Aldi, a discount grocer based in Essen, Germany, is continuing its nationwide expansion with 100 new stores to open this year. The grocer plans to grow its footprint in select markets in Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeast U.S. Aldi also plans to add curbside pickup service to 500 additional stores this year, bringing its total number of stores with curbside options to 1,200. Nearly all U.S. Aldi locations offer delivery services through its partnership with Instacart.

Additionally, today marks the groundbreaking of Aldi’s 564,000-square-foot distribution center in Loxley, Ala. The facility will be the sixth in Aldi’s industrial network in the United States and will service more than 100 stores in Alabama, south Georgia, Mississippi, the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana.

Set to open in 2022, the distribution center will create 200 jobs in the area and will help Aldi open as many as 35 new stores in the Gulf Coast region by the end of 2022. The grocer is opening two new stores in Tallahassee, Fla., this year.

Aldi has 2,000 stores in 37 states across the United States. By the end of 2021, the grocer will be in 38 states as Aldi currently does not have a presence in Louisiana. The grocer’s U.S. headquarters is in Batavia, Ill.