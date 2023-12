PAPILLION, NEB. — Aldi is opening a new 20,000-square-foot grocery store at Settlers Creek in Papillion. Completion is slated for spring 2024. The store, which will be situated between Sam’s Club and Hobby Lobby, marks Aldi’s 12th location in Nebraska and first in Papillion. Settlers Creek is a 250,000-square-foot shopping center owned and developed by The Lerner Co. and RED Development.