REBusinessOnline

Aldi to Open 21,000 SF Grocery Store at Dartmouth Mall in Massachusetts

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

DARTMOUTH, MASS. — German discount grocer Aldi will open a 21,000-square-foot store at Dartmouth Mall in southeastern Massachusetts in the fourth quarter. Aldi will backfill a space previously occupied by Sears and will join Burlington, Old Navy, H&M and Five Below as some of the largest tenants at the property. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) owns Dartmouth Mall.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  