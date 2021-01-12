Aldi to Open 21,000 SF Grocery Store at Dartmouth Mall in Massachusetts
DARTMOUTH, MASS. — German discount grocer Aldi will open a 21,000-square-foot store at Dartmouth Mall in southeastern Massachusetts in the fourth quarter. Aldi will backfill a space previously occupied by Sears and will join Burlington, Old Navy, H&M and Five Below as some of the largest tenants at the property. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) owns Dartmouth Mall.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.