Aldi to Open 21,000 SF Grocery Store at Dartmouth Mall in Massachusetts

DARTMOUTH, MASS. — German discount grocer Aldi will open a 21,000-square-foot store at Dartmouth Mall in southeastern Massachusetts in the fourth quarter. Aldi will backfill a space previously occupied by Sears and will join Burlington, Old Navy, H&M and Five Below as some of the largest tenants at the property. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) owns Dartmouth Mall.