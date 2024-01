WILMINGTON, DEL. — German discount grocer Aldi will open a 32,262-square-foot store in Wilmington. Aldi will occupy the site at 4130 Concord Pike, which spans 3.1 acres, for the next 10 years. Jim O’Hara and Neil Killian of NAI Emory Hill Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as LBD Wilmington, in the lease negotiations. Jason Block of MCS represented Aldi.