Alere Property Breaks Ground on Two Spec Industrial Parks in Chino, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Euclid Industrial Park in Chino, Calif., will feature eight buildings offering a total of 360,000 square feet of speculative industrial space.

CHINO, CALIF. — Alere Property Group has broken ground on the construction of two industrial warehouse facilities in Chino. The two developments will bring more than 626,000 square feet of speculative industrial space to the area.

Located at the northeast corner of Bickmore and Euclid avenues, the eight-building Euclid Industrial Park will offer 360,000 square feet of space in buildings ranging from 13,050 square feet to 206,118 square feet. Completion is slated for August 2022. Ken Andersen, Eric Fikse and Richard John of Daum Commercial represented Alere in the 18.6-acre land acquisition for the project. The Daum team will also oversee leasing of the development.

Chino Commerce Park, situated on 13 acres at the northwest corner of East End Avenue and County Road, will consist of four buildings offering a total of 266,348 square feet. The park will include a 210,747-square-foot building with 36-foot clear heights and three smaller buildings ranging from 15,104 square feet to 25,177 square feet with 26-foot clear heights. Tim Pimental, Chris Tolles, Eric Larson and Robin Dodson of Cushman & Wakefield represented Alere in the land acquisition for the development and will oversee leasing of the project, which is slated for completion in May 2022.