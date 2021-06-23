Alere Property Group Acquires 33,400 SF Warehouse Near Los Angeles
VERNON, CALIF. — Alere Property Group has purchased an industrial warehouse building located at 4433 Pacific Blvd. in Vernon. Alere Property Group acquired the asset from a private investor for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.
Built in 2005, the 33,400-square-foot property features contemporary design and includes 8,800 square feet of mezzanine office space, clear heights ranging from 28 feet to 30 feet, five dock-high doors and a secured fenced yard.
DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer and seller in the deal.
