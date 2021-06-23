REBusinessOnline

Alere Property Group Acquires 33,400 SF Warehouse Near Los Angeles

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

4433-Pacific-Blvd-Vernon-CA

Located at 4433 Pacific Blvd. in Vernon, Calif., the industrial warehouse features 33,400 square feet of space.

VERNON, CALIF. — Alere Property Group has purchased an industrial warehouse building located at 4433 Pacific Blvd. in Vernon. Alere Property Group acquired the asset from a private investor for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Built in 2005, the 33,400-square-foot property features contemporary design and includes 8,800 square feet of mezzanine office space, clear heights ranging from 28 feet to 30 feet, five dock-high doors and a secured fenced yard.

DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews