Alere Property Group Acquires 33,400 SF Warehouse Near Los Angeles

Located at 4433 Pacific Blvd. in Vernon, Calif., the industrial warehouse features 33,400 square feet of space.

VERNON, CALIF. — Alere Property Group has purchased an industrial warehouse building located at 4433 Pacific Blvd. in Vernon. Alere Property Group acquired the asset from a private investor for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Built in 2005, the 33,400-square-foot property features contemporary design and includes 8,800 square feet of mezzanine office space, clear heights ranging from 28 feet to 30 feet, five dock-high doors and a secured fenced yard.

DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer and seller in the deal.